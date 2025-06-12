Previous
This years tub on patio. by illinilass
Photo 777

This years tub on patio.

On petunia died, hope I can get another like this.
My hedgehog came from Denmark in 2019.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags ace
Oh what a lovely planter that old wash tub made.
June 13th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
So lovely
June 13th, 2025  
