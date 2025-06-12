Sign up
Photo 777
This years tub on patio.
On petunia died, hope I can get another like this.
My hedgehog came from Denmark in 2019.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1160
photos
125
followers
152
following
Tags
flowers
,
patio
,
petunias
,
2025
Mags
ace
Oh what a lovely planter that old wash tub made.
June 13th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
So lovely
June 13th, 2025
