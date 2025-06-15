Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 780
Father’s Day
My nephew Jerry, his daughter Jill, her daughter Lauren and father Bob.
A little sad tonight, they are all driving, flying to California and Washington state tomorrow.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1166
photos
125
followers
152
following
213% complete
View this month »
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
Latest from all albums
777
316
317
778
779
318
319
780
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
15th June 2025 9:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bob
,
day
,
lauren
,
jill
,
jerry
,
father’s
Barb
ace
Very nice family photo!
June 16th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So lovely 🥰
June 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close