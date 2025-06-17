Sign up
Previous
Photo 782
Guess where I was this morning?
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1170
photos
125
followers
152
following
214% complete
View this month »
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
Latest from all albums
779
318
319
780
781
320
321
782
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th June 2025 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dentist
carol white
ace
A super triptych
June 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I think these are rather beautiful and I think I know…
June 17th, 2025
