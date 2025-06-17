Previous
Guess where I was this morning? by illinilass
Photo 782

Guess where I was this morning?

17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A super triptych
June 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I think these are rather beautiful and I think I know…
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact