Starting today by illinilass
Photo 785

Starting today

Lots of events planned. Hard to believe this little town has been here 200 years.
Unfortunately the opening ceremonies and car show tonight may be rained out! Also the temperatures are to be in the 90’s 32 C.most of the week!
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Dorothy

Beverley ace
Your going to have a fun weekend…
June 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun times
June 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great poster and nice capture!
June 20th, 2025  
carol white ace
Looks like a fun time
June 20th, 2025  
haskar ace
I'm keeping my fingers crossed for the weather.
June 20th, 2025  
