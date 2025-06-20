Sign up
Previous
Photo 785
Starting today
Lots of events planned. Hard to believe this little town has been here 200 years.
Unfortunately the opening ceremonies and car show tonight may be rained out! Also the temperatures are to be in the 90’s 32 C.most of the week!
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
5
1
Tags
canton
,
bicentennial
Beverley
ace
Your going to have a fun weekend…
June 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun times
June 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great poster and nice capture!
June 20th, 2025
carol white
ace
Looks like a fun time
June 20th, 2025
haskar
ace
I'm keeping my fingers crossed for the weather.
June 20th, 2025
