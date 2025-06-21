Previous
This mural has been up for over 8 years. by illinilass
Photo 786

This mural has been up for over 8 years.

I’ve kept forgetting to take a picture But last night when we went to the car show and opening ceremonies I thought it would be most appropriate.
Casablanca, I would like to had this to your murals, but can’t find the link.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags ace
Beautiful artwork for this event!
June 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful artwork…
June 21st, 2025  
Marj ace
A stunning vision on old brick
June 21st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A beautiful piece of artwork
June 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
This is really nice!
June 21st, 2025  
