Photo 786
This mural has been up for over 8 years.
I’ve kept forgetting to take a picture But last night when we went to the car show and opening ceremonies I thought it would be most appropriate.
Casablanca, I would like to had this to your murals, but can’t find the link.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
mural
canton
Mags
ace
Beautiful artwork for this event!
June 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful artwork…
June 21st, 2025
Marj
ace
A stunning vision on old brick
June 21st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautiful piece of artwork
June 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
This is really nice!
June 21st, 2025
