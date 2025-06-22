Canton’s train station. Built 1914.

Today was the first time I had been in the station. It is now used for city council meetings and also can be rented for meetings, small parties or other events.

During the bicentennial the other side has a wonderful display of several of the sesquicentennial farms in Fulton county.



Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad station located on 4th Avenue in Canton, Illinois. Built in 1914, the station was the second built by the CB&Q in Canton since it began service to the city in the early 1860s. The CB&Q was one of two railroads to serve Canton, along with the Toledo, Peoria & Western Railroad. As the area had few paved roads at the time, the station was the departure point for the city's business travellers, vacationers, and servicemen in World War I and II.