"Morning has broken " by illinilass
“Morning has broken “

Taken at 5:08 AM.
Our friend Judy will be “laid to rest” today. A beautiful morning for a a beautiful soul, I keep thinking.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely morning, may she rest in peace
June 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Zooming in and looking at the sky it sure is a beautiful morning…
Share your favourite memories… bring joy to the people you’ll meet up with today.
June 24th, 2025  
