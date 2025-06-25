Previous
Summer treat by illinilass
Summer treat

Though they would look good for Christmas too.
Cucumber, cream cheese mixed with a ranch or dill dressing, topped with a tomato.
25th June 2025

Dorothy


@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Tim L
A decorative summer dish, will give it a try.
June 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Sounds and looks delicious !
June 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
Tasty but fresh! I like a savoury snack.
June 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Very refreshing
June 25th, 2025  
Beverley
Delicious… yummy
June 25th, 2025  
Mags
Ooo! I'll just sit here and drool looking at this!
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
