Photo 790
Summer treat
Though they would look good for Christmas too.
Cucumber, cream cheese mixed with a ranch or dill dressing, topped with a tomato.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
food
summer
Tim L
ace
A decorative summer dish, will give it a try.
June 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sounds and looks delicious !
June 25th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Tasty but fresh! I like a savoury snack.
June 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very refreshing
June 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Delicious… yummy
June 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Ooo! I'll just sit here and drool looking at this!
June 25th, 2025
