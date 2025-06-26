Previous
Rather odd by illinilass
Photo 791

Rather odd

This afternoon it was raining fairly hard with sunshine but no rainbow! Didn’t last long.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags ace
What a lovely view over the fields and that sky is just stunning!
June 26th, 2025  
