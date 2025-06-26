Sign up
Previous
Photo 791
Rather odd
This afternoon it was raining fairly hard with sunshine but no rainbow! Didn’t last long.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
1
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1190
photos
125
followers
152
following
216% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th June 2025 1:59pm
Tags
sun
,
rain
,
canton
Mags
ace
What a lovely view over the fields and that sky is just stunning!
June 26th, 2025
