“The Ultimate Doors” play Canton!

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The bicentennial celebration of Canton is coming up in 2025 and leaders are trying to bring the 60s back to the city. The city is planning on re-creating a concert from the 1960’s.



On Sept. 13, 1967, the rock band “The Doors” performed a concert at Canton High School.



57 years later, “The Ultimate Doors”, a door’s tribute band, will play on the same stage.



“We’re having this bicentennial. We’d like to have you come. We told them they would perform on the same stage as the Doors did in 1967. It blew them away. And they told us, you talk to our booking agent. We’re coming to Canton,” said Kevin Stephenson with the Canton Area Heritage Center.