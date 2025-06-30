Sign up
Previous
Photo 795
Another foggy morning.
Up early as Mary left for home at 7. Bicentennial is over.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
morning
,
foggy
Mags
Beautiful misty garden scene.
June 30th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
A nice gentle fog- if there is such a thing!
June 30th, 2025
