Another foggy morning. by illinilass
Another foggy morning.

Up early as Mary left for home at 7. Bicentennial is over.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags ace
Beautiful misty garden scene.
June 30th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A nice gentle fog- if there is such a thing!
June 30th, 2025  
