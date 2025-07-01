Sign up
Previous
Photo 796
Potato salad
My niece has recently moved back to town, she loves salmon patties so she and her mum, Maxine are coming for dinner tonight. Not fancy but things we like.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
salad
,
food
,
potato
Beverley
ace
Tastes & yumminess we like… are the best fancy foods we should eat… and often.
July 1st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Yummy
July 1st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
That looks very tasty jut by looking!
July 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks good!
July 1st, 2025
