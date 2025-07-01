Previous
Potato salad by illinilass
Photo 796

Potato salad

My niece has recently moved back to town, she loves salmon patties so she and her mum, Maxine are coming for dinner tonight. Not fancy but things we like.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Dorothy

illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Beverley ace
Tastes & yumminess we like… are the best fancy foods we should eat… and often.
July 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Yummy
July 1st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
That looks very tasty jut by looking!
July 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks good!
July 1st, 2025  
