Previous
Photo 797
The gardens outside of the St. Francis Cancer Centre
In Peoria, il. I’m with a friend who is having her 4th chemo treatment today. Only two more to go. She’s doing well.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1201
photos
125
followers
153
following
218% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
garden
,
marsha
,
collage.
,
osf
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous captures!
July 2nd, 2025
