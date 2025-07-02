Previous
The gardens outside of the St. Francis Cancer Centre by illinilass
Photo 797

The gardens outside of the St. Francis Cancer Centre

In Peoria, il. I’m with a friend who is having her 4th chemo treatment today. Only two more to go. She’s doing well.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous captures!
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact