Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 798
This beautiful piece is on the infusion floor
At OSF. I thought I took a picture of the artist name but evidently didn’t. I remember she was from California.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1205
photos
125
followers
153
following
218% complete
View this month »
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
Latest from all albums
334
335
796
336
797
67
798
337
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd July 2025 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
osf
Mags
ace
Lovely image and Bible quote.
July 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close