Previous
Photo 801
Ron’s son Chad and partner Michelle
Making coleslaw for a fish fry this evening.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
5
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1213
photos
126
followers
153
following
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
6th July 2025 11:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
cold
,
michelle
,
chad
,
canton
,
slaw
Shutterbug
ace
That looks like it will be a very tasty coleslaw.
July 6th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
A nice freshly made coleslaw, lovely!
July 6th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A cook too……working well together.
July 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely to have help… yummy
July 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Team work all round!
July 6th, 2025
