Baptisia Alba, in the pea family. by illinilass
Photo 802

Baptisia Alba, in the pea family.

Wildflower found along the road side.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Marj ace
A sensational wildflower. Lovely image.
July 31st, 2025  
