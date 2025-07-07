Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 802
Baptisia Alba, in the pea family.
Wildflower found along the road side.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
1
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1262
photos
128
followers
157
following
226% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
30th July 2025 9:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflower
Marj
ace
A sensational wildflower. Lovely image.
July 31st, 2025
