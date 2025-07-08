Previous
Yocum Family pic. by illinilass
Photo 802

Yocum Family pic.

Ron, grandson Chance who starts Uni in August majoring in Civil and environmental engineering.
Chad and Michelle.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a fun shot!
July 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot!
July 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovely family shot!
July 8th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
time flying photo - I bet he was in Grade School about 2 minutes ago! ;-)
July 8th, 2025  
