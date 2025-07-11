Sign up
Previous
Photo 805
Will have to water this evening.
Windy, 91° F, 32°C.
Need rain!☔️
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
11th July 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
weather
,
hot
,
hydrangea
