Photo 806
Photo 806
View from our backyard.
This was once a golf course. There are houses on the other side of the fields. It does make for nice, quiet neighbours.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1225
photos
125
followers
154
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th July 2025 6:42pm
Tags
field
,
from
,
bean
,
lawn.
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous view of those fields. I just have trees and more trees in the way.
July 13th, 2025
summerfield
ace
in here, farm fields are converted to golf course 🤣
gorgeous view with all those greens and clouds. aces!
July 13th, 2025
