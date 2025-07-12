Previous
View from our backyard. by illinilass
Photo 806

View from our backyard.

This was once a golf course. There are houses on the other side of the fields. It does make for nice, quiet neighbours.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags ace
What a gorgeous view of those fields. I just have trees and more trees in the way.
July 13th, 2025  
summerfield ace
in here, farm fields are converted to golf course 🤣

gorgeous view with all those greens and clouds. aces!
July 13th, 2025  
