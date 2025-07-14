Previous
Abandoned by illinilass
Yesterday on our drive I this abandoned corn crib? Not sure what it was used for but loved the colours and its green hat. 👒
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags ace
The vines are taking over. A lovely spot and capture!
July 14th, 2025  
