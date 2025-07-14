Sign up
Previous
Photo 808
Abandoned
Yesterday on our drive I this abandoned corn crib? Not sure what it was used for but loved the colours and its green hat. 👒
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th July 2025 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
green
,
corn
,
crib
,
drive.
Mags
ace
The vines are taking over. A lovely spot and capture!
July 14th, 2025
