Photo 812
Yippee
It’s raining, so we won’t have to use the hose to water the flowers! You can see it stretched out on the right side of photo.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1238
photos
127
followers
156
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
19th July 2025 10:20am
Tags
rain
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Rain is really something to be thankful for- although when we get too much of it we forget that! Good catch!
July 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh, lucky you . We are still waiting for that promised rain.
July 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yeah we love just the right amount of rain
July 19th, 2025
