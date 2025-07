St. Augustine Catholic Church

St. Augustine, Illinois, a tiny village population 127. In the rich farm fields of Knox and Fulton counties. The original church was built 1836. This church built in 1863, over the county line in Fulton and later moved to its current location by Father Larmer. The original priest's house was built around 1874-75, but it burned down in 1911, and the current parsonage was built in 1912. The church also has one of the oldest Catholic burial grounds in Illinois, the St. Augustine Cemetery