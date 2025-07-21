Previous
Around our backyard and across the street. by illinilass
Around our backyard and across the street.

You can see the cage around our cherry tomatoes. We picked about a dozen tonight.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
gloria jones ace
Wonderful collage
July 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful collage
July 22nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of scenes around your “hood”.
July 22nd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
good protection against those pesky birds!
July 22nd, 2025  
