Beauty and The Beast! by illinilass
Photo 816

Beauty and The Beast!

What spectacular, awesome play!!! One of best we’ve seen. I wasn’t too excited to see this but from the amazing set design, costumes, voices, it was truly Divine. You don’t need to be a child or grandparent to enjoy.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Kathy A ace
I'm glad you enjoyed it
July 24th, 2025  
