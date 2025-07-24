Sign up
Previous
Photo 817
A pretty clock on a Chicago building.
Yesterday! It was just too hot to go around the corner and see what the name of the building was! I’ll wait till cooler weather! Father Time caught my eye.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
2
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd July 2025 5:25pm
Tags
time
,
clock
,
father
,
chicago
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice composition
July 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 24th, 2025
