Mid-Summer Night’s Dream by illinilass
Mid-Summer Night’s Dream

This is the 42nd year of the Shakespeare Festival being held at the Ewing estate which belongs to Illinois State University in Bloomington.
One of my favourite plays and although this was in modern dress I truly enjoyed it.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Diana ace
A lovely colourful collage. I have never seen a "modern" version before.
July 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderfully uplifting & fun
July 26th, 2025  
