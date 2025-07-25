Sign up
Previous
Photo 818
Mid-Summer Night’s Dream
This is the 42nd year of the Shakespeare Festival being held at the Ewing estate which belongs to Illinois State University in Bloomington.
One of my favourite plays and although this was in modern dress I truly enjoyed it.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
summer
,
mid
,
shakespeare
,
dream
,
nights
,
bloomington
Diana
ace
A lovely colourful collage. I have never seen a "modern" version before.
July 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderfully uplifting & fun
July 26th, 2025
