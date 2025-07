Ewing Manor, Bloomington, Il.

The Ewing residence originally belonged to Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The residence was built between 1928 to 1929 after the couple returned from a trip around the world. This year-long trip was the inspiration of many of designs in the residence.

This home is on the grounds of the Illinois Shakespeare Theatre. Left to Illinois State University by Mrs. Ewing in 1964.