Previous
Photo 820
Bought these sunflowers yesterday
At a farmers market. Thought I had put them in water but filled the wrong vase! So I cut down the stems and put them in my mother’s old celery “boat” as she called it.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
27th July 2025 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflowers
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
July 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo a celery boat how very beautiful… gorgeous sunflowers too
July 27th, 2025
