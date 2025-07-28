Previous
Is it too early for these? by illinilass
Is it too early for these?

I’ve been in several stores lately that have Halloween out!!!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Barb ace
What?!!!!!
July 31st, 2025  
Marj ace
Too early !!!
July 31st, 2025  
