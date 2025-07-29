Previous
Carnation, Lily Lily, Rose by John Singer Sargent by illinilass
Carnation, Lily Lily, Rose by John Singer Sargent

Thanks to Mags, and Kathy A, I thought of one of my favourite paintings.
Mags has a beautiful statue of Oeillet, translated by Kathy A to carnation.
This faded copy is over 55 years old.
The original is in the Tate Britain.
