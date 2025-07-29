Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 821
Carnation, Lily Lily, Rose by John Singer Sargent
Thanks to Mags, and Kathy A, I thought of one of my favourite paintings.
Mags has a beautiful statue of Oeillet, translated by Kathy A to carnation.
This faded copy is over 55 years old.
The original is in the Tate Britain.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1256
photos
128
followers
157
following
224% complete
View this month »
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
Latest from all albums
818
819
71
820
359
72
360
821
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
29th July 2025 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
painting
,
lily
,
carnation
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close