Previous
Photo 826
Banner Marsh, State Fish and Wildlife Area.
Took my SIL for a drive today. Saw several people fishing. It was a very pleasant day, finally cooled down. We do have hazy skies from wildfires in Canada.
This used to be strip mine land.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1264
photos
128
followers
157
following
Tags
collage
,
marsh
,
banner
