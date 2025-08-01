Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 827
Lines
The original photo is in the centre. I turned it upside down, started faffing on brushstroke then couldn’t decide which I preferred so made a collage.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1265
photos
128
followers
157
following
226% complete
View this month »
820
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
Latest from all albums
823
824
361
362
825
363
826
827
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lines
,
collage
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Mags
ace
A very cool collage!
August 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close