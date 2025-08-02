August words and Abstract Circles

Several years ago I was fortunate to see Yayoï Kusama’s work at Crystal Bridges museum in Bentonville, Arkansas. Fell in love with her vibrant art and visions.



Yayoi Kusama (草間 彌生, Kusama Yayoi; born 22 March 1929) is a Japanese contemporary artist who works primarily in sculpture and installation. She is also active in painting, performance, video art, fashion, poetry, fiction, and other arts. Her work is based in conceptual art and shows some attributes of feminism, minimalism, surrealism, art brut, pop art, and abstract expressionism.