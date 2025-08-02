Previous
August words and Abstract Circles by illinilass
Photo 828

August words and Abstract Circles

Several years ago I was fortunate to see Yayoï Kusama’s work at Crystal Bridges museum in Bentonville, Arkansas. Fell in love with her vibrant art and visions.

Born Yayoi Kusama (草間 彌生)
22 March 1929 (age 96)
Matsumoto, Nagano, Japan
Known for
Painting drawing sculpture installation art performance art film fiction fashion writing
Movement
Pop art minimalism feminist art environmental art
Awards Praemium Imperiale
Yayoi Kusama (草間 彌生, Kusama Yayoi; born 22 March 1929) is a Japanese contemporary artist who works primarily in sculpture and installation. She is also active in painting, performance, video art, fashion, poetry, fiction, and other arts. Her work is based in conceptual art and shows some attributes of feminism, minimalism, surrealism, art brut, pop art, and abstract expressionism.
Dorothy

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks beautiful.
August 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I like it - well done !
August 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful summery… beautiful vibrant Art … beautiful
August 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ooh like fluffy dice heaven! Vibrant.
August 2nd, 2025  
william wooderson ace
If this is one of Yayoi's recent works she has incredible style for a nonagenarian! I'd be intrigued to see more. Fav.
August 2nd, 2025  
