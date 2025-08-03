Sign up
Photo 829
Photo 829
Abstractly ICM
One of my bookcases.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1270
photos
129
followers
158
following
227% complete
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
363
826
364
827
828
365
829
73
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
3rd August 2025 3:28pm
Tags
bookcase
,
august25words
,
august25abstracts
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Careful its falling
August 3rd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
uh oh- it's falling! Too many books? (o; Excellent ICM.
August 3rd, 2025
