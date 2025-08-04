Previous
August words & abstracts. Geometric by illinilass
Photo 830

August words & abstracts. Geometric

4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
August 4th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely refractions
August 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely!
August 4th, 2025  
Neil ace
Nicely done.
August 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sparkling crystals… good thinking
August 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful shapes!
August 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What gorgeous shapes and rainbow colours
August 4th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful crystals
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact