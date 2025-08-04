Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 830
August words & abstracts. Geometric
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1272
photos
129
followers
158
following
227% complete
View this month »
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
830
Latest from all albums
364
827
828
365
829
73
366
830
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
4th August 2025 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
geometric
,
august25words
,
august25abstracts
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
August 4th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely refractions
August 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely!
August 4th, 2025
Neil
ace
Nicely done.
August 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sparkling crystals… good thinking
August 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful shapes!
August 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What gorgeous shapes and rainbow colours
August 4th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful crystals
August 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close