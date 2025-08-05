Sign up
Previous
Photo 831
August words/abstract. Colourful.
A colourful scene from Mid Summer Nights Dream
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
colourful
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love the colors.
August 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely piece of art
August 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful and colourful !
August 5th, 2025
