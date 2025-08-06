Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 832
Light…August words and abstract
Light shining through what I call an abstract window. This was in the chapel on the campus of the University of Indiana. Taken in May
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1275
photos
129
followers
158
following
227% complete
View this month »
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
Latest from all albums
365
829
73
366
830
74
831
832
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th May 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
august25words
,
aug2025abstract
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and color!
August 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
What an interesting and lovely window!
August 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect
August 6th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Very different and unusual
August 6th, 2025
Marj
ace
Unique and colorful !
August 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close