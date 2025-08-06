Previous
Light…August words and abstract by illinilass
Photo 832

Light shining through what I call an abstract window. This was in the chapel on the campus of the University of Indiana. Taken in May
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags ace
Beautiful light and color!
August 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
What an interesting and lovely window!
August 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect
August 6th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Very different and unusual
August 6th, 2025  
Marj ace
Unique and colorful !
August 6th, 2025  
