Photo 833
Photo 833
August words- Macro
We’re down at my friend Mary’s, one of her impatiens.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
5
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
13
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th August 2025 6:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro
,
august25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
August 7th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
August 7th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful closeup!
August 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
August 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful macro capture! The color is electric!
August 7th, 2025
