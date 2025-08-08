Previous
August words-kaleidoscope by illinilass
Photo 832

August words-kaleidoscope

My hydrangea bush. Photo Booth on my iPad.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
August 8th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
August 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Prettily arranged with all the patterns
August 8th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh good one
August 8th, 2025  
