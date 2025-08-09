Sign up
Previous
Photo 833
August words- Blur
A ceiling fan!
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1279
photos
129
followers
158
following
228% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
9th August 2025 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
abstract
,
august25words
Beverley
ace
A brilliant blur…. lights & fan double whammy
August 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous blur and light rays.
August 9th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely blue capture
August 9th, 2025
carol white
ace
Nicely done
August 9th, 2025
