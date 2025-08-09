Previous
August words- Blur by illinilass
August words- Blur

A ceiling fan!
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beverley ace
A brilliant blur…. lights & fan double whammy
August 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fabulous blur and light rays.
August 9th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely blue capture
August 9th, 2025  
carol white ace
Nicely done
August 9th, 2025  
