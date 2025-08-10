Previous
August words- Shapes by illinilass
Photo 834

August words- Shapes

Well everything has a shape, so I decided to play around in be funky with some of my favourite colours from a sculpture I posted last month.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done = great collage
August 10th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Ooooo - very nice!
August 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightful!
August 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
This turned out so well!
August 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
They are lovely!
August 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact