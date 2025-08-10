Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 834
August words- Shapes
Well everything has a shape, so I decided to play around in be funky with some of my favourite colours from a sculpture I posted last month.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1280
photos
129
followers
158
following
228% complete
View this month »
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
Latest from all albums
74
829
830
367
831
832
833
834
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
shapes
,
august25words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done = great collage
August 10th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Ooooo - very nice!
August 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful!
August 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
This turned out so well!
August 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
They are lovely!
August 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close