Previous
August words- Edges by illinilass
Photo 835

August words- Edges

Ron took this yesterday morning 10 August at 6:24 AM. We had looked the night before but it was too cloudy. Taken with his 16 iPhone.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact