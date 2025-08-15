August words- Hidden

The HIDDEN mini statues of Budapest.

We are going to Budapest next year and in researching I came across these interesting “hidden” figures. We will be on the lookout for them.



Tivadar Herzl was a Jewish Austrian-Hungarian journalist, writer and political activist who became known as the father of modern Zionism.



“ What do a murdered squirrel, a tiny tank and a Hungarian puppet have in common? No, this isn’t some weird riddle; they are all the artistic antics of Mihály Kolodko, a guerilla sculptor, a Ukrainian citizen with Hungarian origins, who was born in the Transcarpathian city of Uzhhorod (Ungvár).



Like Pokemon, his mini statues keep popping up throughout the city, so be on the lookout for the next whimsical installations. We have no idea what Kolodko will think of next but we are excited to find out. In this article, we’re going to look at some of Mihály Kolodko’s prominent mini statues.”