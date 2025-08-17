Previous
August words-Cubism by illinilass
Photo 841

August words-Cubism

I’m not much of a cubist.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well thought out and presented ! - fav
August 17th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great collage👍😊
August 17th, 2025  
Annie D ace
So creative Dorothy
August 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact