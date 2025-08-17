Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 841
August words-Cubism
I’m not much of a cubist.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1297
photos
128
followers
158
following
230% complete
View this month »
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
Latest from all albums
838
372
839
373
77
374
840
841
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
17th August 2025 3:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
building
,
chicago
,
cubist
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well thought out and presented ! - fav
August 17th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great collage👍😊
August 17th, 2025
Annie D
ace
So creative Dorothy
August 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close