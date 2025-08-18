Previous
August words-Mosaic by illinilass
August words-Mosaic

Taken at the Terrace Houses in Ephesus, Turkey in 2009. The beautiful mosaics date from the 1st. Century when wealthy Romans lived here.
Busy day, will do abstract later.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Kate ace
Cool lion mosaic
August 18th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good one.
August 18th, 2025  
