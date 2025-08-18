Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 842
August words-Mosaic
Taken at the Terrace Houses in Ephesus, Turkey in 2009. The beautiful mosaics date from the 1st. Century when wealthy Romans lived here.
Busy day, will do abstract later.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1298
photos
128
followers
158
following
230% complete
View this month »
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
Latest from all albums
372
839
373
77
374
840
841
842
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
17th August 2025 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
2009
,
turkey
,
mosaic
,
ephesus
,
august25words
Kate
ace
Cool lion mosaic
August 18th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Good one.
August 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close