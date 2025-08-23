Previous
August words-Bold by illinilass
August words-Bold

O’Hare airport Chicago. It’s been a travel day for 3 friends and I. Tonight we are in Belfast, Maine for a week.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
@illinilass
Paul J ace
Been through there three times. Once when I joined the Navy many years ago, once in the 90s on the way to a wedding, once again in the 90s for work. It’s a very busy place.
August 23rd, 2025  
