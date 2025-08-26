Previous
August words- Waves by illinilass
Photo 850

August words- Waves

Today we visited the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland, Maine. It had many wonderful works of art but consentranted on Wyeth Family paintings. This one is by N.C. Wyeth 1882-1945. Painted 1936-1938
“Maine Headland, Black Head, Monhegan Island.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Babs ace
Lovely artwork, the waves look quite wild.
August 26th, 2025  
