Photo 850
August words- Waves
Today we visited the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland, Maine. It had many wonderful works of art but consentranted on Wyeth Family paintings. This one is by N.C. Wyeth 1882-1945. Painted 1936-1938
“Maine Headland, Black Head, Monhegan Island.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1313
photos
128
followers
159
following
Tags
waves
nc
maine
wyeth
august25words
Babs
Lovely artwork, the waves look quite wild.
August 26th, 2025
