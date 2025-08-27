Sign up
Photo 851
August words- Bubbles
Bubbles in a glass candlestick.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1314
photos
128
followers
159
following
233% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th August 2025 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubbles
,
august2025words
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely! I like the blue tones.
August 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very pretty…
August 27th, 2025
