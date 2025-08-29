August words-Reflection

Today on the way to visit friends of mine who live on Mt. Desert Island we stopped at the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory.

“Taller Than the Statue of Liberty!

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory is the crown jewel of coastal Maine, offering spectacular 360-degree views of the Penobscot River and Bay, the Maine countryside and the distant western mountains. Tourists and travel writers alike have been attracted to the unique character of this structure, its historical significance and the stunning vistas. Engineering and transportation geeks are fascinated by the award-winning and innovative design.”