Previous
Photo 854
August words-Horizon
Taken near the Bass Harbour lighthouse.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
august25words
,
horizon-
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Lone sailor? Looks pretty cool
August 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
That's a lovely lonesome capture.
August 31st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely
August 31st, 2025
Brooke Lindsay
Nice!
August 31st, 2025
